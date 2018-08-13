How One School District Is Eliminating Snow Days

A school district in South Carolina has found a way to get rid of snow days, and not lose a day of school.

Anderson School District 5 will instead provide students with Google Chromebook devices. The devices will be loaded in advance with assignments for children in grades 3-12, so the kids won't need internet access at home to complete their work. Before the 2018-19 school year begins on August 20th, each student will need to register for an online portal.

For the first time, the school district has no make-up days scheduled at the end of the school year. Superintendent Tom Wilson said in a news release. "No longer will we need to run buses mid-June for a makeup day that only a quarter of our students attend."