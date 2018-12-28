How Stars Like Camila Cabello Helped Shape The Fashion Trends For 2018
When stars show up on the red carpet, or anywhere in public, for that matter, what they chose to wear that day can have a big impact on the clothes buying public. Fashion search site lyst got together with lyrics.com to see which musicians had the biggest impact on fashion in 2018. Here are a few examples of how celebrity wardrobe can move the needle in the fashion world.
When Camila Cabello appeared on the red carpet at the Grammys in a stunning red dress, people searched for red dresses 24% more often than normal over the next 24 hours.
When Rihanna appeared at Coachella in a Gucci balaclava, that item was searched for 19% more frequently.
And Ariana Grande's fondness for oversized hoodies helped increase the searches for them, too. That they went up a whopping 130% the same year she was named Billboard's Woman of the Year would seem to be indicicative of her influence.