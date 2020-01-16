How To Limit Your Child's Screen Time

Smart phones, tablets, laptops, television...screens are everywhere. And more and more research is showing that too much screen time is making kids moodier, lazier, crankier and overall less happy. You may think there's really nothing you can do. But there is! Here are some tips from the experts on how to cut back on the amount of time your kids spend in front of these devices.

Set a good example - If you are constantly on your phone, you can’t expect your kids to listen to you telling them to get off their computers and phones. Set yours down and lead by example, and your kids are more likely to follow.

If you are constantly on your phone, you can’t expect your kids to listen to you telling them to get off their computers and phones. Set yours down and lead by example, and your kids are more likely to follow. Be firm - As tough as it can be to make the unpopular decision, sometimes you just have to put your foot down. Try explaining to your child why you are making that decision and that will help them to be more receptive.

As tough as it can be to make the unpopular decision, sometimes you just have to put your foot down. Try explaining to your child why you are making that decision and that will help them to be more receptive. Give them limits - You don’t have to cut them off completely, but set clearly defined limits with your children for how much screen time they are allowed, and just as important, when.

You don’t have to cut them off completely, but set clearly defined limits with your children for how much screen time they are allowed, and just as important, when. Help them find other things to do - In the beginning your child may have a difficult time finding other activities, so offer them suggestions and better yet, offer to do an activity with them.

In the beginning your child may have a difficult time finding other activities, so offer them suggestions and better yet, offer to do an activity with them. Keep the T.V. in one room - Leave the T.V. out of the dining room and out of your kids’ bedrooms. Dinner time is a time for engaging with your children and developing important communication skills and manners, not for catching up on the latest show. Keeping T.V.s out of their bedrooms will also prevent them from having screen time right before bed and disrupting their sleep.

Implementing these changes and rules may be difficult at first, particularly if your child is used to unrestricted screen time, but in the end it will make them calmer, stronger, and happier.