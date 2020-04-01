How To Prevent An Anxiety Attack

April 1, 2020
Chuck Taylor
In these uncertain times, you may find yourself getting worked up into a tizzy and worrying about what's going to happen. Before you let that feeling overwhelm you into a full-blown panic attack, try these tips to prevent that from happening from a counselor friend of mine:

  • Breathe deeply in through your nose, and out through your mouth.
  • Slowly look around yourself and find...
  • 5 things you can see
  • 4 things you can touch
  • 3 things you can hear
  • 2 things you can smell (or 2 smells you like)
  • 1 emotion you feel

This is called "grounding." It can help when you feel like you've gone too far in your head, and lost all control of your surroundings.

