How To Prevent An Anxiety Attack
April 1, 2020
In these uncertain times, you may find yourself getting worked up into a tizzy and worrying about what's going to happen. Before you let that feeling overwhelm you into a full-blown panic attack, try these tips to prevent that from happening from a counselor friend of mine:
- Breathe deeply in through your nose, and out through your mouth.
- Slowly look around yourself and find...
- 5 things you can see
- 4 things you can touch
- 3 things you can hear
- 2 things you can smell (or 2 smells you like)
- 1 emotion you feel
This is called "grounding." It can help when you feel like you've gone too far in your head, and lost all control of your surroundings.