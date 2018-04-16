Huey Lewis Cancels All Tour Dates Due To Hearing Loss

Huey Lewis announced on Friday that he would be canceling all remaining dates on his tour due to hearing loss suffered as the result of Meniere's Disease. While he says he talking with someone one on one, or on the phone, he's unable to hear the music well enough to sing.

Huey sent out this tweet over the weekend, after word got out: "The response from my colleagues, friends and fans has been truly overwhelming. And extremely heartening. It helps me to focus on improving, and finding a way to sing again. Thanks to everyone. – Huey"

Huey Lewis & The News performed at Mohegan Sun last November.

The disorder affecting the 67-year-old is believed to be the result of a virus. Those suffering from it often have dizzy spells and severe vertigo. However, it is treatable if caught early enough. Lewis says he hopes to improve enough that he'll be able to return to touring.