If You Drive An Expensive Car, You're Probably A Jerk

A recent study printed in the March volume of the Journal of Transport & Health found that people who drive costly cars are less likely to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. And for every $1,000 increase in value of the vehicle, the likelihood of the driver yielding decreased by 3%.

A previous study found that drivers of nicer cars are more likely to exhibit unethical behavior, including cutting other drivers off at a four-way intersection in addition to failing to yield to pedestrians.

The conclusion wasn't that expensive cars create bad behavior, but rather people who have a propensity to being inconsiderate are more likely to purchase expensive vehicles. According to the latest study, this "may be that drivers of higher-value cars . . . felt a sense of superiority over other road users." Another study found that "people with higher socioeconomic status have less empathy in general."