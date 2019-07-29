If You Want To Stay Hydrated, Stay Away From These Drinks

You probably know how important it is to stay hydrated, especially when it's exceptionally hot! Even more so if you're spending time outside. But not all beverages are created equal. Some drinks will help you accomplish that, others will only contribute to dehydrating you. These are the ones to make sure you avoid:

SODA - Caffeine especially contributes to dehydration, so does sugar. But even a sugar-free, non-caffeinated soda won't do much to quench your thirst. If you're craving something bubbly, best bet is a sparkling water. BEER - Any liquor removes water from the tissue in your body. And the higher the alcohol content, the more dehydrating it is. COFFEE - More than one cup will really cause your body to suffer. Caffeine is the main culprit, made worse by adding sugar. LEMONADE - All the sugar hinders your body's ability to hydrate. Try water with lemon slices instead. ENERGY DRINKS - Caffeine, fake sugars, and complicated chemicals are no help to hydration.

The best thing to drink in the heat is water!