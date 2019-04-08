Instant Karma: Poacher Trampled By Elephant

Officials at Kruger National Park in South Africa, reported last week that a man who was illegally hunting rhinocerous in the park, was trampled to death by an elephant, then eaten by a pride of lions.

Four other hunters who were traveling with the deceased were arrested the following day. Those men were the ones who notified the other man's family of what had happened.

Glenn Phillips, who manages the national preserve told a local newspaper, “Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”

After a two day search, park rangers were only able to find a human skull and pair of pants. The man's identity nor where he was from were not immediately known.