Ireland Leading The Mass Tree Planting Trend

One of the best things we can do to help the environment, is to plant trees. Trees take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. So, officials in Ireland have pledged to plant 440-million trees over the next 20 years. That's 22-million new trees, covering nearly 20,000 acres, each year. The project will be handled by the country's Department of Agriculture.

If it seems like a large project, keep in mind that in Ethopia earlier this year, 350-million trees were planted in a single day! That is believed to be a world record.

A study published in the journal Science indicates that planting a billion trees around the world could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by two-thirds. Researchers say the Earth has room for one-trillion additional trees.