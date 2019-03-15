Irish Expressions To Use For St. Patrick's Day

March 15, 2019
Chuck Taylor

ID 139817788 © Messiahphoto | Dreamstime.com

Features
If you want to impress your friends and family this weekend, here are some Irish sayings you can use while you're celebrating the wearin' o' the green.

  • MAY THE ROAD RISE UP TO MEET YOU - Good wishes that you won't encounter any troubles or obstacles.

  • SLAINTE (pronounced slaan-sha) - Literally means "health" and is perfect to use when clinking your mugs of Guinness together.

  • WHAT'S THE CRAIC? - Basically a greeting of "What's happening?" The typical response is: "divil a bit" or "not much".

  • MAY THE CAT EAT YOU AND MAY THE DEVIL EAT THE CAT - This is intended as a curse on whomever you utter this one toward.

  • TWO PEOPLE SHORTEN THE ROAD - Whatever journey you're on is made easier with a companion.

  • STORY HORSE? - Short for "What's the story horse?" meaning "What's going on in your life?"

  • ON ME TOD - This is if you're attending an event by yourself.

  • ACTING THE MAGGOT - Describes someone being a bit obnoxious.

  • WE'RE SUCKING DIESEL NOW - This is used when things are going exceptionally well.

  • STATE O' YOU - You might use this one if someone has had a bit too much to drink. As in, "Look at the state o' you".

 

st. patrick's day
Irish culture
expressions