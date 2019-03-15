Irish Expressions To Use For St. Patrick's Day

If you want to impress your friends and family this weekend, here are some Irish sayings you can use while you're celebrating the wearin' o' the green.

MAY THE ROAD RISE UP TO MEET YOU - Good wishes that you won't encounter any troubles or obstacles.

SLAINTE (pronounced slaan-sha) - Literally means "health" and is perfect to use when clinking your mugs of Guinness together.

WHAT'S THE CRAIC? - Basically a greeting of "What's happening?" The typical response is: "divil a bit" or "not much".

MAY THE CAT EAT YOU AND MAY THE DEVIL EAT THE CAT - This is intended as a curse on whomever you utter this one toward.

TWO PEOPLE SHORTEN THE ROAD - Whatever journey you're on is made easier with a companion.

STORY HORSE? - Short for "What's the story horse?" meaning "What's going on in your life?"

ON ME TOD - This is if you're attending an event by yourself.

ACTING THE MAGGOT - Describes someone being a bit obnoxious.

WE'RE SUCKING DIESEL NOW - This is used when things are going exceptionally well.