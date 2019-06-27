Is It The End Of The Line For The Camaro?

Anonymous sources inside General Motors claim that development of the next-generation Camaro has been "suspended," and the nameplate will "likely be shelved again" after the current car is discontinued in 2023. That's according to Muscle Cars & Trucks. Meanwhile, GM wouldn't confirm or deny the story. A Chevrolet spokesperson would only say, “While we will not engage in speculation, we will remind you of our recently announced updates coming to the Camaro lineup this fall."

This wouldn't be the first time GM stopped production on the Camaro. At the end of 2002, Chevy didn't produce a Camaro in production form until 2009 for the 2010 model year. That version sold extremely well, consistently logging more than 80,000 vehicles per year. Thanks, in part, to its starring role as "Bumblebee" in the Transformers movies, it became a bit iconic.

In 2018, Chevrolet sold 25% fewer Camaros than the previous year, only moving about 51,000.