It's Like An Uber For Your Lawn

As any homeowner knows, there are those weeks when you don't have the time or energy to get out in the yard and cut the grass. But, if you don't, you'll have a bigger problem on your hands (and under your feet) in the weeks to come. So, sometimes, you just have to find a way to make it happen. However, a company in Alabama has started a service that could change the future of lawn care.

As a result of the pandemic, Green Pal is a mobile app that allows homeowners to take care of their yards without ever coming into contact with those providing the service. Green Pal does the vetting of lawn care professionals, and puts homeowners who want to use the service in contact with those pros. Vendors place their bids using Google Street View and aerial images, and those wishing to use the service will choose vendors based on reviews, ratings, and price.