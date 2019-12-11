It's National App Day

Platinum Edge Media and its founder CJ Thompson created National App Day in 2017 to celebrate the importance of apps as they change our collective culture by organically promoting creativity and innovation. National App Day is now observed annually on December 11th.

You can observe National App Day by posting your favorite app on social media. You can also share how apps make your life easier. For example, what tools you use to save money and time? It's also a good day to explore new apps.

