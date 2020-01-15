It's National Bagel Day

We can thank Polish-Jewish immigrants for introducing the bagel to the United States. What began as a staple in their homes throughout New York City and the surrounding boroughs, grew into a thriving business. In 1907, those who made the bagels created the International Beigel Bakers’ Union. For decades, Bagel Bakers Local 338 held contracts with nearly all bagel bakeries in and around the city for its workers.

Up until the 1960s, bakeries made the bagels by hand. Daniel Thompson invented the bagel maker, and thus the man versus the machine-made bagel debate began. As with many baked goods, some will always prefer the homemade versions. But who has time?

This is the first year that the bagel hasn't had to share it's day with lox. So celebrate with your favorite bagel, toasted or not, and try something different on your bagel.