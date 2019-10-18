It's National Chocolate Cupcake Day!

Cupcakes, also known as "cup cakes" (2 words instead of one), "fairy cakes" and "patty cakes" can be traced back to 1796 when a recipe notation of “a cake to be baked in small cups” was written in American Cookery, by Amelia Simmons. However, the earliest known documentation of the term cupcake wasn't until 1828 in Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes, and Sweetmeats in Eliza Leslie’s Receipts cookbook.

Bakers initially baked their cupcakes in heavy pottery cups. While some still use individual ramekins, others bake their treats in small coffee mugs, large teacups, or other small ovenproof pottery-type dishes.

Chocolate cupcakes come in a variety of flavors, too. There’s the standard chocolate cupcake, but you could also try chocolate caramel cupcakes for extra sweetness, or peanut butter chocolate cupcakes, Devil’s Food cupcakes, chocolate mint, or chocolate orange cupcakes are other options you may want to try.

If chocolate isn't your cup of cake, November 10th is the annual observance of National Vanilla Cupcake Day.