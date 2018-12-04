If you're baking cookies this holiday season, today would be a good day to start. That's because it's National Cookie Day!

Created in 1987 by Matt Nader of the Blue Chip Cookie Company in San Francisco who proclaimed, “It’s just like having National Secretaries Day…It will just be a fun thing to do.”

Surveys about cookies have revealed that 54 percent of Americans prefer homemade cookies. 43 percent have eaten a "whole row of Oreos" in one sitting and 9 out of 10 Americans have baked their own batch of cookies.

Speaking of Oreos, they are the most named cookie that Americans favor at 35%. Interestingly though, 65% say they prefer a soft, chewy cookie; which Oreos obviously are not. Either way, a third of men and women say they indulge in cookies at least once a week.

If you need some cookie recipes, click here to find over 500 different cookies you can make.