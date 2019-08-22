It's National Eat A Peach Day

August 22nd is the annual date for this occasion. So, what's the best way to celebrate National Eat A Peach Day? By eating a peach, obviously. And there are a variety of ways to consume this delicious fruit, click here for 55 easy peach recipes.

While Georgia is known as the "Peach State", it actually ranks 3rd in total production of the fruit, following California and South Carolina. And contrary to popular belief, nectarines are the same fruit. They just lack a certain gene that produces the fuzz. So grab a peach, or nectarine, today, and enjoy the summertime deliciousness.