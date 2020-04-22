It's National Jelly Bean Day

Jelly beans were created in the 1860's as a morale booster for soldiers in the U.S. Civil War. It wasn't until the 1930's that they became associated with Easter.

It was the 1980's when President Ronald Reagan declared them to be his favorite treat. While traditionally made with artificial flavors and colors, it was also in the 80's when Jelly Belly began creating the candy with real friuit juices like tangerine and green apple in addition to non-traditional flavors like cotton candy, and buttered popcorn.

Approximately 16-billion jelly beans are produced annually, and the most popular among American kids is red.