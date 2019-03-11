It's National Napping Day

Feeling a little sluggish after the time change? Go ahead, put your head down and catch a few z's. It is National Napping Day, after all.

Created in 1999 by a Boston University professor and his wife to highlight the health benefits of napping, National Napping Day is observed every March 11th. I can't think of any better way to observe such a day than by resting your eyelids for a short time. If you do decide to catch a few winks, the American Sleep Association recommends limiting your "power nap" to no more than 30 minutes. More than that and you'll likely feel more tired than not sleeping at all.

When you do wake up, maybe you could have some milk and cookies, too. Just a thought.