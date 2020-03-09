If you ever needed an excuse to take a nap, here it is: It's National Napping Day! But it can also be beneficial. Here's how according the sleepfoundation.org:

Naps can restore alertness, enhance performance, and reduce mistakes and accidents. A study at NASA on sleepy military pilots and astronauts found that a 40-minute nap improved performance by 34% and alertness 100%.

Naps can increase alertness in the period directly following the nap and may extend alertness a few hours later in the day.

Scheduled napping has also been prescribed for those who are affected by narcolepsy.

Napping has psychological benefits. A nap can be a pleasant luxury, a mini-vacation. It can provide an easy way to get some relaxation and rejuvenation.

In spite of these benefits, napping isn't always the best option for everyone. Some people have trouble sleeping any place other than their own bed, making a nap at the office or anywhere else unlikely. Others simply have trouble sleeping in the daytime.