It's National Strawberry Day

Considering strawberries aren't in season until the end of April, it seems a little odd that National Strawberry Day would be observed at the end of February; nonetheless, it is! Possibly because the heart-shaped fruit fits in nicely with Valentine's Day and all. Plus, they're a member of the rose family.

I don't know anyone who doesn't like strawberries. They're delicious. And so many ways to enjoy them. The origin of the name is somewhat unknown. The most widely accepted version is that the berries would drop off the leaves and become “strewn” around the plant. Over time, “strewn-berries” became “strawberries”. Another theory in how they got their name, is that since some gardeners would mulch their plant beds with straw to insulate them over the winter and keep weeds down during the growing season, thus making them easier to harvest. And another story suggests it came from English children stringing the berries on grass straws and selling the “straw berries” in their neighborhoods.

There are 600 different varieties of strawberries, and they are grown all over the world. When it comes time to harvest them, wait until they are ripe. Unlike other fruits, strawberries will not continue to ripen once they've been picked.