It's National Sunglasses Day!

While you may feel cool in your favorite Ray-Ban's or Oakley's, today is about more than just stylin'. Created by The Vision Council, National Sunglasses Day is a commemorative date held annually on June 27 celebrating the importance of wearing shades to protect the eyes from the sun’s harsh ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Granted, you may not need your sunglasses in Connecticut today due to the rain and thick clouds. But you should practice sun-safe behavior by wearing your sunglasses throughout the year. The sun’s UV rays are always a factor, and you're encouraged to wear your shades as often as possible so that sporting them becomes a regular habit.

Take a moment today (June 27th) to celebrate #NationalSunglassesDay by posting a #SunglassSelfie to social media in your favorite pair. In 2017, #NationalSunglassesDay became a trending topic with over 900-million posts.