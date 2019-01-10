Jackson Family Not Happy About The King Of Pop Documentary

A documentary titled Leaving Neverland is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. In it, two of the gloved one's alleged victims of abuse appear to discuss the incidents. Representatives for the Jackson family released a statement saying, "This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson."

The synopsis for the two-part film that was directed by Dan Reed says, "Through gut-wrenching interviews with the now-adult men and their families, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception, documenting the power of celebrity that allowed a revered figure to infiltrate the lives of starstruck children and their parents."

The case went to trial in 2005, and MJ was acquitted of all charges. The film is set to debut at Sundance on January 25th and 26th.