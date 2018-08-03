Jeopardy Without Alex Trebek As Host?

If you're a fan of the t.v. game show Jeopardy, it's probably hard to imagine it without Alex Trebek hosting; as he's done since 1984. But we must've realized it was going to happen eventually. It looks as if we've got a few more years of him standing behind the podium.

In a recent interview, Trebek, who's 78, said he "may" retire when his contract expires in 2020. But who could possibly replace this quiz show icon? Trebek has a few suggestions. "I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings, they should consider him." That fellow is Alex Faust.

The producers may want a woman to host, and Trebek has a suggestion should they choose to go in that direction. "There is an attorney, Laura Coates. She's African-American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time."