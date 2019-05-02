Joe Jonas Marries Sophie Turner After BBMA's In Vegas

Joe Jonas had a busy night in Las Vegas on Wednesday. First, he performed on the Billboard Music Awards with his brothers Nick and Kevin. It was the first time in 10 years that the Jonas Brothers have performed at an awards show. They also revealed their plans for a 40-city tour beginning this August in Miami, and featuring Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

Following the awards show, Joe and actress Sophie Turner made their way to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, where they were married by an Elvis impersonator. The ceremony was documented on Diplo's Instagram feed. Public documents indicate that Jonas and Turner applied for their marriage license earlier in the day.