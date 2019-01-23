Jon Bon Jovi Feeding Hungry Federal Workers During The Government Shutdown

Jon Bon Jovi is the latest celebrity to offer help to federal employees who aren't receiving a paycheck during the government shutdown. Bon Jovi owns a restaurant in New Jersey called JBJ Soul Kitchen, and any government workers are being welcomed to come by today (1/23) for a free lunch.

A statement released by the restaurant said, "In line with our mission, Federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community."

The rock group Kiss also announced it would give free meals to TSA workers at the band's Rock & Brews restaurant chain. Co-founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said that the offer is good until the government reopens.