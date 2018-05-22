Journey Kicks Off Tour In Hartford

Monday night at the XL Center in Hartford, Journey & Def Leppard began their 60-date show with spectacular sets by each band. In a true co-headlining tour, where the bands will alternate who performs first, each played a 16-song set of their hits. Def Leppard went first here in Connecticut and sounded great!

After a brief intermission, Journey took the stage with their latest lead singer 50-year-old Arnel Pineda of The Phillipines who was discovered by Journey guitarist Neal Schon on youtube performing covers of rock songs, including tunes by Journey. The band invited Pineda to audition, and the rest, as they say, is history. At only 5'4", Pineda has a much more powerful voice than his stature would suggest.

While not sold-out, a practically full house sung along to all the Journey classics, and even a couple lesser known tunes in La Do Da and Chain Reaction. When the band returned to the songs that helped put them in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame last year, the crowd replaced their flickering Bic lighters with lit cell phones during Faithfully. The tour moves on to Albany on Wednesday and continues until October 6th in Los Angeles.

Here's Journey's set list: