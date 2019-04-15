Journey Set To Take Up Residency In Las Vegas

Journey had planned to take 2019 off from performing, so band members could work on solo projects. At least that's what Neal Schon had proclaimed at the end of 2018. While they won't be touring this year, it turns out they will still be performing, together! The band announced that they will be taking up a residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas this fall.

The dates will take place between October 9th and October 26th in the 4,300-seat venue, which is set to undergo renovations this summer. A new sound system and a high-definition video wall will be among the changes. Additionally the floor will become a general-admission area.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (4/19) at 1:00 p.m. (eastern time). There will be a pre-sale for American Express card holders beginning Tuesday (4/16) afternoon at 1 p.m. Another pre-sale, for fan-club members, begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (4/20). More details, and VIP packages, can be found of the band's website, by clicking here.