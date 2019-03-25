Judge Orders Man To Give Up Pepsi In Return For Probation

A 21-year-old Hawaiian man who was caught last summer driving a stolen car has been given an odd sentence. When he was stopped, Christopher Montilliano Jr. told police his cousin let him drive the car so he could go get his favorite beverage, Pepsi! Since Montilliano pleaded "no contest," to unauthorized control of a motor vehicle and driving without a license, the judge ordered the bizarre ruling, saying, "This is the first time I’ve heard of a cola addiction. I’m sure the soda didn’t make you steal the vehicle."

The Pepsi fan, who spent seven days in jail following his arrest last June, will also have to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine, in addition to abstaining from his favorite soft drink. Montilliano reportedly told the judge prior to his sentencing, "I’m not going to steal cars anymore. I don’t want to be in jail no more."