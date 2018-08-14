Junk Food Is Jacking With Your Immunity

If you want to stay healthy, and be able to recover from illnesses when they do strike, stay away from the junk food!

Researchers at University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany, found feeding a high-fat diet to their lab mice, increased inflammation in the mice's bone marrow. Bacteria that form in the intestines, are somehow able to change the make-up of bone marrow. When researchers transferred the bone marrow from obese mice to skinny mice, the skinny mice began producing immune cells in the same off-kilter manner as the obese mice.

This is important because bone marrow is home to a group of cells called the hematopoietic stem cells, which increase our body’s immune cells. Too many immune cells means the entire system is thrown out of balance, but too few leaves us susceptable to infection. “The thing that is not clear in our models and that we are trying to find now is how the microbiome is doing this work,” said Aline Bozec, the study’s senior author and a professor. “No bacteria can get to the bone marrow, so there is something secreted by the bacteria or the immune cells that goes back to the bone marrow.”

So while the study is still in its preliminary stages, and experts still aren't sure which bacteria are causing the changes, it's yet another reason to limit our intake of junk food.