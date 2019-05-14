Jury Orders Monsanto To Pay Couple $2-Billion

A jury in Oakland, California ordered Monsanto, Co. to pay a couple $2.055 billion in damages over their claim that the company's RoundUp caused their cancer. The state court jury concluded that the weed killer caused the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Alva Pilliod and Alberta Pilliod each contracted. The jurors awarded them each $1 billion in punitive damages in addition to a combined $55 million in compensatory damages.

This is the third verdict levied against Monsanto in California since last August. The 76-year-old Alberta Pilliod said that she and her husband, Alva, have each been battling cancer for the last nine years. Michael Miller, one of the lawyers for the couple believes that the $2 billion punitive damage award would likely be reduced on appeal, which parent company Bayer said it would file.

The company noted that none of the California verdicts has been considered by an appeals court and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers the weed killer safe. That's a positiuon they reaffirmed last month, saying that the active ingredient glyphosate found in the weed killer posed "no risks of concern" for people exposed to it whether on farms, in yards, along roadsides, or as residue left on food crops.