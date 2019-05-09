Justin Timberlake To Be Only 2nd Person To Receive Special Songwriter's Award

Next month, Justin Timberlake will become just the second person to receive the Contemporary Icon Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner will be held on Thursday, June 13th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. In 2015, Lady Gaga was the first, and only other person, to receive the award which was initiated in order to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture.

SHOF Chair Nile Rodgers said, “Justin is extraordinary. Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he’s turned pop music into great art and made 3 or 4 of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs.”

Timberlake has sold more than 32 million albums worldwide, sold-out arenas around the world, received numerous awards and nominations and has become one of the most highly respected entertainers in the business. His song Can't Stop The Feeliing which he co-wrote with Max Martin and Shellback, for the film Trolls, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was ultimately the best-selling single in the U.S. in 2016. That song earned JT his 10th Grammy and gave him nominations for an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

Those being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year include: Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, & Cat Stevens.