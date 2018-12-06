Justin Timberlake Forced To Cancel Remaining 2018 Shows

Citing doctor's orders, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to announce the bad news to his fans.

“Hey Guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on rescheduled dates.”

Timberlake's "The Man of The Woods Tour" was scheduled for two nights at Mohegan Sun, December 21st and 22nd. If you have tickets, you can get a refund at the point of purchase, or just hang on to them for the rescheduled dates April 12th and 13th of 2019.