Kale Among Most Contaminated Produce

This past week, the Environmental Working Group released its list of produce most likely contaminated from pesticides. Kale, the popular leafy-green vegetable was listed as 3rd most contaminated by weight. The annual Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which analyzes Department of Agriculture test data to identify which supermarket produce are the most, and least, contaminated. Researchers said they were surprised that kale made the list this year. This was the first time in a decade that kale made the list, landing right behind spinach and strawberries, the two most contaminated produce.

More than 90 percent of samples of strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach, nectarines and kale tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides. “The main route of pesticide exposure for most Americans who do not live or work on or near farms is through their diet,” said EWG Research Analyst Carla Burns. “Studies have shown that eating fruits and vegetables free of pesticides benefits health, and this is especially important for pregnant women and children.”

Avocados and sweet corn were the cleanest. Less than 1 percent of samples showed any detectable pesticides.