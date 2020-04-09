Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Baby Names Ready

Katy Perry was really close with her 90-year-old grandmother, who passed away last month. So, now that she & Orlando Bloom are expecting a daughter, they plan to use that opportunity to pay tribute to the late Ann Pearl Hudson.

Noting that her grandma lived through the great depression, Perry called her a "fighter." Believing that the timing of her grandmother's passing and her pregnancy is no accident, "when one soul leaves the Earth, another one arrives." Therefore, one person close to the couple says their daughter will be named Ann or Pearl or Hudson. Bloom has already given his approval in naming their baby girl after the Perry matriarch.