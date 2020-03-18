Keep Your Fresh Produce Clean

There’s no data to show that COVID-19 is spread by consuming food. The risk of getting the virus from your food is considered low. But you still want to wash your fresh produce with warm water and soap. For hard-skinned produce, scrub skins or peels with a soft-bristled vegetable brush, using dish or hand soap and warm water. For other types of produce, including leafy greens, soak in soapy water for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

Because COVID-19 is from a family of viruses very likely deactivated by contact with soap and water, washing your fruit and vegetables with soap and water should eliminate any live virus. Plus, rubbing fruit and vegetables under running water and scrubbing those with hard skins can help remove pesticides.

If you're having groceries delivered, you should have the delivery person leave your items outside your front door, then pay and tip them electronically.