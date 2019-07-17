Keep Your Pets Safe From The Heat
July 17, 2019
You may enjoy a cocktail when it gets hot out, but that's not really a good idea for your pet. And with record heat expected this weekend, here are some ways to make sure your furry friend stays safe:
- Shade and water - Protect your pet from the sun's rays and make sure they stay hydrated.
- No cars - Never leave a pet in the car, even with the window cracked.
- Keep them off the asphalt - If it's too hot for your bare feet, it's too hot for their bare paws.
- Limit exercise - Don't let playful pets overexert themselves.
- Watch for heat stroke - Excessive panting, discolored gums, and mobility problems are signs that you should get them to the vet immediately.