Keep Your Pets Safe From The Heat

You may enjoy a cocktail when it gets hot out, but that's not really a good idea for your pet. And with record heat expected this weekend, here are some ways to make sure your furry friend stays safe:

Shade and water - Protect your pet from the sun's rays and make sure they stay hydrated.

No cars - Never leave a pet in the car, even with the window cracked.

Keep them off the asphalt - If it's too hot for your bare feet, it's too hot for their bare paws.

Limit exercise - Don't let playful pets overexert themselves.

- Don't let playful pets overexert themselves. Watch for heat stroke - Excessive panting, discolored gums, and mobility problems are signs that you should get them to the vet immediately.