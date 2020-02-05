Keep Yourself From Getting Sick This Winter

If you've managed to get this far into winter without catching a cold, or the flu, congratulations! Even if you've already suffered through a sickness this season, assuming you'd like to stay healthy, try these helpful tips from the experts to keep from coming down with a nasty illness.

WASH YOUR HANDS - Cold and flu viruses may be spread by indirect contact. Washing your hands is the best way to prevent getting sick.

COUGH INTO YOUR ELBOW - You can reduce the spread of viruses by covering your face with your entire elbow when you cough. It's also an easy technique to teach kids.

DISINFECT COMMON SURFACES - Viruses that cause colds and flu can survive on common surfaces for up to 72 hours. Don't forget to clean phone receivers, doorknobs, light switches, and remote controls.

DRINK WATER - Water can help strengthen your immune system. And if you do get sick, it flushes your system, hydrates you and washes out the toxins.