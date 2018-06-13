Keeping Kids Safe Around The Pool

Last summer nearly 200 children drowned in swimming pools. Of those, almost 70% were under the age of 5. It was over 200 the previous year, and again 70% were younger than 5. In fact, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids under 5. “Each one of these deaths is a tragedy, which serves as a sobering reminder of how dangerous water can be for young children,” said Ann Marie Buerkle, Acting Chairman, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This past weekend, olympic skier Bodie Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emeline, or Emmy, was another child who's life was cut short by this all too familiar tragedy. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," said Bodie in an Instagram post.

So here are some tips to help pool owners keep children safe, courtesy of the Pool Safely Campaign run by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.