Kelly Clarkson Performs On Today Show Friday

If you're up early enough this Friday (6/8) morning, you'll be able to see Kelly Clarkson perform on the TODAY show on NBC. If you'd like to see it in person, you'll need to get up even earlier.

Fans need to be in their places at Rockefeller Plaza in New York by 5:00AM. Viewing is on a first-come, first-serve basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

