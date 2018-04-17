Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize For Music

The Pulitzer board awarded Kendrick Lamar the award for his 2017 album DAMN, calling it "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life."

Lamar becomes the first non-classical or jazz artist to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

The album has also been a commercial success for Lamar. DAMN debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart last April, and sold over 600,000 copies in the U.S. in it's first week alone. It has since been certified double-platinum for equivalent sales over 2-million.

The album, which features appearances by Rihanna and U2, has also picked up numerous awards, including the Grammy for Best Rap Album. It was also nominated for Album of the Year, but lost out to 24K Magic by Bruno Mars.