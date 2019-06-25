The Key To Weight Loss? More Coffee

In a study just published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered that drinking a cup of coffee can stimulate ‘brown fat’. Brown fat is the body’s own fat-fighting defenses, as opposed to "white fat" which works to store calories. Researchers are looking for components which could have a direct effect on ‘brown fat’ functions, an important part of the human body which plays a key role in how quickly we can burn calories as energy.

Lead researcher Michael Symonds says, "This is the first study in humans to show that something like a cup of coffee can have a direct effect on our brown fat functions. The potential implications of our results are pretty big, as obesity is a major health concern for society and we also have a growing diabetes epidemic and brown fat could potentially be part of the solution in tackling them.”

The team used a thermal imaging technique, which they’d previously pioneered, to trace the body’s brown fat reserves. The non-invasive technique helps the team to locate brown fat and assess its capacity to produce heat.