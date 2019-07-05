Kick Off Your Shoes And Get Outside

When's the last time you walked through your yard without wearing shoes? There's a good chance you haven't done it since you were a kid. And many parents today don't want their children to go anywhere without sneakers on their feet. But there's plenty of good reasons to get out, and feel the grass on your soles, and the dirt between your toes; especially for kids!

Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, foot and ankle specialist and orthopedic surgeon with Hoag Orthopaedic Institute says, "The most straightforward benefit to barefoot walking is that in theory, walking barefoot more closely restores our ‘natural’ walking pattern, also known as our gait." Board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon Dr. Bruce Pinker adds that the cushioning and support that many shoes boast about and feel pretty amazing to our feet, "can prevent you from using certain muscle groups that can actually strengthen your body."

Other benefits of walking barefoot include: