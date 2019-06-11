Kids Don't Have To Be Hungry This Summer

The federal government estimates that 4 million children in the United States face hunger during the summer months. And with school about to finish up for the year, that's something that some people will soon be very concerned about. Thanks to one program, sending a simple text can help alleviate that problem.

No Kid Hungry, a national organization that works to end childhood hunger, helped develop the program with the USDA. It runs every summer, and is a free service open to anyone. A parent, grandparent or caregiver can simply text the word “FOOD” to 877-877 and the system prompts the user to provide their address or zip code, which is used to provide the location and service times of up to three nearby summer meals sites.

Due to posts on social media, the program has grown significantly, reaching a lot more kids in need. Last year there were 55,000 texts, but this year the service has already received 350,000 texts.

If you'd like to help, click here to find a variety of ways to do so.