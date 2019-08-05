Kids' Dreams Of Being An Astronaut Not As Popular In The 21st Century

Toward the latter stages of the 20th century, 1960's and 70's especially, many young children dreamed of becoming an astronaut when they grew up. While that dream is still alive, it now ranks 5th on the list of career aspirations according to a new study that involved a survey by toymaker Lego. The kids surveyed ranged in age between 8-12, and lived in the U.S. or U.K.

While 11% of those kids still said they wanted to be an astronaut when the grew up, almost a third of the kids in the survey said they wanted to be a YouTuber!

Here's the top 5 career choices for kids in that age range:

Vlogger/YouTuber Teacher Professional athlete Musician Astronaut

Interestingly, in the same survey conducted in China, astronaut was the #1 career choice of kids there.