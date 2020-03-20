Kohl's Temporarily Closing All Stores Nationwide

As of 7 p.m. Thursday night (3/19/2020), all Kohl's stores across the country are closed until at least April 1st.

In a news realease, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said, "To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay."

Kohl's has 1,100 stores nationwide, and had already reduced store hours. They also indicated a decline in business, although their on-line retail service had been doing well, and is not expected to be impacted by the closure.