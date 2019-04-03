Komodo Dragons Killing Tourism

If you're planning a trip to Indonesia, you may not be able to visit Komodo Island in the Komodo National Park. That's because officials plan to close the island to protect the Komodo Dragon that lives there. Apparently, visitors often smuggle the lizards off the island, and that is having a detrimental effect on their population. The hope is that by closing the island, the dragon's numbers will increase.

The plan is to leave the rest of the park open, in the hopes that tourists will still want to visit the island country. The park is made up of three islands, one of the other two also features the famed animal.

The decision to close the island came just days after nine men were arrested on suspicion of selling more than 40 Komodo Dragons for about $35,000 each. The reptiles, which were first discovered in the early 1900's, are the largest known species of lizard in existence and only found in the wild in East Indonesia.