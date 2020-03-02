Lady Gaga Announces Release Date For New Album

Lady Gaga announced on Monday (March 2) that her long-awaited sixth studio album, titled Chromatica, will be available starting April 10th. The new project will be available to stream and purchase via Interscope Records. Gaga and BloodPop were executive producers on the album.

In a press release, it was also announced that the new album would be arriving in a variety of formats. In addition to digital and CD releases, Chromatica will be available in a number of different vinyl colors; as well as an exclusive clear LP on the singer's website.

Gaga said the title came from her desire to create an escape from reality.