Lady Gaga Financing Classroom Projects In Areas Recently Hit By Violence

Lady Gaga announced that along with her Born This Way Foundation and donorschoose.org, they will be providing resources for projects in 162 classrooms in Ohio, Texas, and California where recent shootings left dozens dead, and more injured.

Posting on social media, Gaga's reason for donating included, "I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

The initiative will help 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso and 23 classrooms in Gilroy by providing classrooms "access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life." The projects will include educational tools on emotional regulation, age-appropriate books and creative modules involving photography and painting. She says the focus for these projects is on "prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones."