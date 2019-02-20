Leftover Pizza Is A Surprisingly Better Breakfast Choice Than Most Cereals

If you've got leftover pizza in the fridge from the night before, that's a better option for breakfast than most cold cereals. As long as that pizza was refrigerated overnight, you'll start your day with protein, carbs, maybe even a few vegetables. Meanwhile, most cereals are nothing more than spoonfuls of sugar.

Dietician Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN, points out, “that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” adding that, “pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.” While she points out that pizza isn't necessarily a "health food" it is a more balanced meal compared to cereal. Since pizza contains more fat and less sugar than most cold cereals, there's no sugar crash.

It is important not to eat pizza that was left out overnight. When the pizza is left out of the fridge, you expose it to all kinds of food-borne bacteria and allow that bacteria to fester and grow. The United States Department of Agriculture advises you not to let cooked food, like pizza or other kinds of takeout, sit at room temperature for more than two hours before throwing it away.